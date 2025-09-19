Sun Day: Storytelling Soirée

media release: Stories for adults and teenagers, children welcome. Exploring stories inspired by the sun from folktales, myth, and personal experience. Followed by your stories at an open mike. Light refreshments and drinks. Bring a chair, if you want to sit. Free, donations encouraged. All donations will be sent to the Native American Rights Fund (https://narf.org/) helping the Bad River people fight against the Line 5 Pipeline.

This event is sponsored by Third Act Wisconsin as part of Sun Day. Sun Day is a global day of action on September 21st, 2025, celebrating the unstoppable rise of clean energy. We’ll come together to showcase the power of the sun and wind, the energy sources that can power our world without pollution.