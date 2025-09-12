media release: BlueStem Jazz

Zoh Amba is songwriter from Kingsport, Tennessee. Growing up in the mountains and practicing alone in their forests, she reached for depths and soaring heights in sound, reflection of inner heart. Trying to understand why we are here. She discovered a saxophone and guitar. Their saxophone echoing with raw, searching tones. Blossoming a sound that joins avant-garde, noise, and devotional resonance, her songwriting—steeped in folk motifs, hypnotic refrains, and chant-like invocations—seek to reach into listeners’ hearts. Her debut, Bhakti, distills this vision into an immersive, meditative experience. The trio embarked on their first tour across Europe last year, going on to perform also in Brazil and China this past year. Amba was commissioned by Roulette which blossomed her new project Sun Ensemble, The quartet will release their record entitled SUN June 27th on Smalltown Supersound. Their single Fruit Gathering is out now.

Amba has also performed at well respected venues and festivals including Ars Nova Workshop (PA), Willisau Jazz Festival (Switzerland), Saalfelden (Austria), and Brazil, OCT LOFT China, and Big Ears Festival (TN),.