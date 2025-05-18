media release: The Sun Prairie Area Community Band is presenting a spring concert on Sunday, May 18. The concert will feature a piece called “Red” which was composed by SPACB associate conductor and retired Madison Metropolitan School District music teacher Kristie Ely. The inspiration for “Red” was the Act 10 protests that occurred in Madison in 2011 in response to legislation proposed to eliminate public employee collective bargaining.

Using rhythms and musical phrases, Ely captures the emotions and intensity of the protest and the sounds of the crowd surrounding the capitol building during that turbulent time. One of the prominent rhythms in the piece mimics the rallying cry: “This is what democracy looks like!” Various instruments represent individual shouts and even traffic noises. At one point in the piece intended to portray dejection, the melody is “On Wisconsin” played backwards. Ely composed “Red” as a solo piano piece shortly after the protests, but has since scored the music for concert band.

The Sun Prairie Area Community Band Spring Concert will be held at 3:00 PM at Central Heights Middle school, 220 Kroncke Drive in Sun Prairie on Sunday May 18. Admission is free.