Sun Prairie Area Community Band & Sun Prairie Area Chorus

Google Calendar - Sun Prairie Area Community Band & Sun Prairie Area Chorus - 2019-12-08 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sun Prairie Area Community Band & Sun Prairie Area Chorus - 2019-12-08 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sun Prairie Area Community Band & Sun Prairie Area Chorus - 2019-12-08 16:00:00 iCalendar - Sun Prairie Area Community Band & Sun Prairie Area Chorus - 2019-12-08 16:00:00

Cardinal Heights Uppper Middle School, Sun Prairie 220 Kroncke Dr., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

press release: The Sun Prairie Area Community Band is a volunteer organization that serves the community by providing musical performances in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and area communities. The SPACB is a concert band of musicians of all levels that plays a wide repertoire of music. The SPACB offers a friendly and relaxed atmosphere that unites its members through their common love of music, while striving for the highest level of musicianship. For more information on the Sun Prairie Community Band, visit our website at www.spacb.org

Info

Cardinal Heights Uppper Middle School, Sun Prairie 220 Kroncke Dr., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590 View Map
Music
Google Calendar - Sun Prairie Area Community Band & Sun Prairie Area Chorus - 2019-12-08 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sun Prairie Area Community Band & Sun Prairie Area Chorus - 2019-12-08 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sun Prairie Area Community Band & Sun Prairie Area Chorus - 2019-12-08 16:00:00 iCalendar - Sun Prairie Area Community Band & Sun Prairie Area Chorus - 2019-12-08 16:00:00