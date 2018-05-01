RSVP for Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Business Seminar

press release: Join us for an informational seminar for businesses/individuals on data security.

The seminar will be held on Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018, from 7:30 - 9:00 a.m, at Sun Prairie Utilities, 125 W. Main Street, Sun Prairie. It is sponsored by the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Education Committee

The seminar will address: There were 1,093 reported data breaches in 2016 – approximately 36 million records exposed. Understanding the common causes of data breaches and identifying data security risks within your business is the first line of defense in protecting your company and valued customers.

The Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection will discuss data security and data breach awareness. We will look at recent data breaches, common causes and why small to medium size businesses are targeted. We will discuss ways to identify risks within your company and how to minimize them. Best practices will be reviewed for setting data privacy and security policies for your business. You will also be given helpful resources to take with you, including a guide for small businesses.

Businesses and organizations interested in the subject are welcome to attend. The Chamber Education Committee is working to offer business seminars of current topics to Chamber Members and the community at large.

The seminar is Free for Chamber of Commerce members and $15.00 for non-members. The fee will help cover refreshment and material costs for the event. To register for the seminar, contact the Chamber of Commerce at (608) 837-4547 phone, (608) 837-8765 fax, spchamber@frontier.com or www.sunprairiechamber.com. Registration deadline is Monday May 1st, 2018.