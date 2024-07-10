Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Grand Re-Opening

media release: Grand opening & ribbon cutting of the newly renovated Chamber offices! 12:30-4 pm, 7/10, 109 E. Main St., Sun Prairie. Open daily, even on weekends, visitor information center. Presentations from statewide, regional and local officials including the Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary whose department provided a $187k grant. Local donors will also be recognized.

The Chamber of Commerce provides education, connection and promotion of more than 500 members beyond Sun Prairie’s borders and is the fastest growing Chamber in Dane County. This investment upgrades the historic downtown location.

With: