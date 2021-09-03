RSVP for Sun Prairie Citizen's Police Academy

media release: The Sun Prairie Police Department is excited to offer Sun Prairie residents and those who work in Sun Prairie the opportunity to participate in the 2021 Citizen's Police Academy. Participants must be 18 years of age and must pass a background check.

This community-based policing program allows our citizens to learn more about what it is like to be a police officer while also allowing police officers to understand citizens' perspectives on law enforcement better. Citizen Academy participants will spend time in a classroom learning more about police operations, including investigations, crime prevention, criminal trends, and the policing philosophy in Sun Prairie. Participants will also participate in hands-on learning such as building searches, vehicle operations, traffic stop simulation, and firearms training.

Classes will be held on Thursdays starting September 23 and will culminate with a graduation banquet on Thursday, November 11. The class time is from 6pm to 9pm. There will be one additional class on a Saturday morning, with that date still to be determined. Participants do not have to commit to attending all classes.

Please contact Lieutenant Ray Thomson at 608-834-1863 or rthomson@cityofsunprairie.com if you have questions or are interested in applying.