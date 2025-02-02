Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Auditions

media release: Audition for 9 to 5 the Musical

Ready to bring an energetic, empowering and laugh-out-loud production to life? We’re looking for talented actors, singers, and dancers of all backgrounds who are 18 years or older to bring this workplace comedy to life.

Based on the hit 1980 film, this crowd-pleaser features a rollicking score by Dolly Parton and a hilarious story of three bold women teaming up to turn the tables on their boss—and take charge of their destinies!

AUDITIONS:

February 2 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

February 3 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

February 4 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

REHEARSALS:

Rehearsals begin February 16 and will be held Sundays - Wednesdays from 6 - 9 p.m. at the SPCT Rehearsal Barn (550 S Bird St, Sun Prairie, WI 53590) .

Tech rehearsals are April 6 - 10 in the evenings and may begin earlier and run later than other rehearsals. No conflicts permitted during tech week.

PERFORMANCES:

April 11, 12, 18 at 7 p.m.

April 12, 13, 19 at 2 p.m.

Call time may be up to two hours before curtain.