Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Auditions

media release :We're excited to be casting for Clue, a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud stage comedy based on the iconic board game and cult-classic film. It’s a night of mystery, mayhem and immaculate one-liners — where everyone’s a suspect and anything can happen!

Audition Dates: Feb. 1 from 3 - 6 p.m. & Feb. 2 from 6 - 9 p.m.

Callbacks: Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. All those auditioning should be prepared to attend callbacks and must be available at this date and time.

Location: Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Barn (550 S. Bird St., Sun Prairie)

Who Can Audition: Ages 21 and up (all experience levels welcome!)

Please plan to arrive 10-15 minutes early to check in.

Performance Dates: April 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19

Rehearsals Begin: Sunday, February 22, typically Sunday - Thursday 6:30-9:30pm (final schedule provided after casting)

What to Prepare

Those auditioning need to prepare and perform a comedic monologue in a similar style to Clue, no longer than 2 minutes in length.

Everyone will be asked to improv a short scenario.

Comfortable clothing recommended — there may be light movement/staging.