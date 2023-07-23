Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Auditions

media release: SPCT will be performing an encore on this Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, "Baby Bump Bingo", this Oct 24, 25, 26 at the Buck and Honey's in Monona.

Unfortunately, 3 of the eight actors have had to back out of the production. We are looking for 2 males and 1 female 20-40 to step into those roles. The show is largely scripted although there’s lots of room for improv with the audience. There will be five rehearsals in Sept and Oct with dates to be announced.

Auditions are Sunday July 23, 6 pm at the Barn (actually in the shop across the parking lot from the Barn) and will consist of some improv games and cold readings of the script.

Below is a synopsis of the play. It is a lighthearted comic romp where all of the cast are likely suspects. Indeed, we have three different endings.

"Baby Bump Bingo: Yet Another Gender Reveal Fail"

Penelope Chase, mother of her twins Peachy and Sunshine, is hosting a gender reveal party for her expectant older daughter, Peachy. The party has its issues, not the least of which is that Peachy doesn’t know and doesn’t want to know the sex of her child. Unperturbed, Penelope hires the mystic fortune teller Martka, both to entertain the guests and divine the gender of her soon to be grandchild. To this mix add three old high school buddies, Bob, Rick and Presley. They all have an angle to work the Chase women to get their hands on the money that Penelope’s ex has hidden away. Conflict arises when Martka looks into her crystal ball and starts revealing secrets that puts everyone’s plans in jeopardy. The result? An untimely death…..murder.

More details about the show can be found on the website at https://www. sunprairiecivictheatre.com/ baby-bump-bingo-fall2023.html