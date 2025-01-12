Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Auditions

media release: Audition for A Butter Way to Die

Ready to churn up some fun?

We're looking for 8 actors to bring this udderly delightful murder mystery, dinner theatre experience to life.

Set at Wisconsin’s National Butter Museum during the 1997 Annual Butter Ball, this immersive, hilarious evening of mystery and mayhem invites the audience to help crack the case.

The show is scripted, with room for improv as you’ll have opportunities to play with the crowd and keep everyone on their toes – while they enjoy a delicious three-course meal.

The light rehearsal schedule makes this production perfect for busy actors who want to have a blast without committing to a full-length show.

Don’t miss your chance to milk this unique opportunity!

AUDITIONS

January 12 at 6 p.m.

January 13 at 7 p.m.

TENTATIVE REHEARSALS:

February 10, 12 & 13

February 17, 19 & 20

February 24, 26 & 27

March 3, 5 & 6

PERFORMANCES: