Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Auditions

media release: Step into the warmth and wonder of a classic holiday tale on the air!

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre is holding auditions for its festive radio play version of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

This unique production combines timeless storytelling with old-time radio charm, sound effects and holiday spirit.

Roles are open to any adults 18+ years old and older. No memorization required! Scripts will be in hand during performances. Come share your voice and help bring this beloved story to life.

Performance Details

The show will be recorded in front of a live studio audience at the Sun Prairie Media Center on November 26 at 6 p.m. The performance will be broadcast on 103.5 FM The Sun and KSUN TV's Life Channel, as well as being available on demand.

Rehearsal Details

Rehearsals will be held on Wednesday evenings beginning October 15 from 6 - 8 p.m. Beginning the week of November 17, a second evening of rehearsals may be added until the performance (pending cast availability).

Questions? Contact the Production Team at christmascarol@sunprairiecivictheatre.co