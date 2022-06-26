Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Auditions

press release: Who's the baddest of them all? Will it be some of Disney's most infamous villains (Maleficent, the Evil Queen Grimhilde, Jafar and Cruella De Vil)? Or will their troublemaking, teenaged offspring prove to be absolutely rotten to the core?

When their children are invited to attend prep school with the children of Disney's classic do-good heroes, the villains hatch a scheme to exact revenge. With mischief in their blood, will the Evils follow through with the plan and restore their parents to power? Or, do they have the potential to leave their wicked ways behind and learn to be good?

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's Descendants: The Musical features adventure, romance, plus the characters and hit songs from the films. And SPCT is looking for a cast of actors starting in 9th grade through adulthood to bring these characters to life.

Auditions are June 26 and 27 from 7 - 10 p.m. Call backs may be held on June 28 or 30. Those auditioning are asked to prepare no more than 32 bars of an audition song. There will be an audition pianist for those with sheet music. Actors may also bring their own digital audition music. Auditions will also include readings from the script and movement.

Performances are October 7 - 16 at the Sun Prairie East High School Performing Arts Center. Rehearsals begin August 3 at the SPCT Rehearsal Barn. No conflicts will be accepted beginning October 3.