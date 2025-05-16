Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Auditions

media release: Have a young actor ready to take the stage? Register them to be a member of the cast and select an audition time for Once Upon a Mattress Youth Edition. The production is open to all students entering grades 4 - 6 this fall.

This delightful, PG-rated, one-hour adaptation of the Broadway musical puts a fun twist on the classic tale of The Princess and the Pea. And is filled with humor, charm and memorable songs.

Don't miss the chance for your youth to bring this fairy tale to life. Register for your youth to participate today. Performances are July 25 - 27.

All youth who are registered will be cast. Roles will be determined based on auditions. Please review the Cast Expectations Document before registering for auditions as it has details regarding rehearsals, conflicts, tech week and performances. Audition materials will be emailed to everyone registered as the date gets closer.

The registration fee helps offset the cost of facility rentals, show t-shirts, the cast party and other production-related costs. If it would prevent your youth from participating, please reach out to kidsshow@sunprairiecivictheatre.com to explore a full or partial scholarship.