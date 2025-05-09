Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Auditions

media release:

Calling all young performers entering grades 7 - 9 this fall! Now's the time to register to be part of the cast for SPCT's Summer Youth Production of Something Rotten JR.

This hilarious, high-energy musical follows two brothers in the Renaissance who set out to write the world's first musical - only to face off against the legendary William Shakespeare.

Register to audition and be part of this PG-rated, one-hour adaptation of the Broadway hit. Performances are August 8 - 10 at Central Heights Middle School in Sun Prairie.

Everyone who registers will be cast in the production. Roles will be determined after auditions. Please review the Cast Expectations Document before registering for auditions as it has important details and commitments regarding rehearsals, conflicts, tech week and performances.

If the participation fee prevents your youth from participating, please reach out to kidsshow@sunprairiecivictheatre.com to explore and arrange a scholarship toward all or part of the fee.