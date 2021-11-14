Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Auditions

press release:

AUDITION FOR I HATE HAMLET

NOV 14 at 7:30 PM; NOV 15 at 7 PM; at the SPCT Rehearsal Barn, 550 South Bird Street, Sun Prairie

Written by Paul Rudnick, I Hate Hamlet is a dramatic comedy about fame, love, duty and whether anyone still cares about Shakespeare. The cast features roles for 3 men and 3 women of various ages. CHARACTERS: Andrew Rally (character in his 20's): A young, handsome and popular television actor and the star of a recently canceled soap opera. He has moved from L.A. to N.Y.C., where he has been given the opportunity to play Hamlet on stage. He's terrified of performing on stage (he's never done it). This is a physically demanding role, complete with an epic sword fight. John Barrymore (character in his 30’s to 50’s): A legendary actor, whose ghost returns to help Andrew in the nuances of acting and love. He has much experience in both. This is a physically demanding role, complete with an epic sword fight. Deirdre McDavey (character in her 20’s): A stage actress and Andrew's virtuous girlfriend. She is committed, much to Andrew's frustration, to "saving herself" until they are married. Lillian Troy (character over 60): Andrew’s agent, who fondly remembers an affair she had with John Barrymore when she was younger. The affair happened in the same apartment Andrew will now be living in. Felicia Dantine: Andrew's real estate broker. She claims she can speak to the dead. Gary Peter Lefkowitz: Andrew’s cocky, pompous television producer. He wants Andrew to move back to L.A. to film a new television series and can't understand why Andrew isn't jumping at the chance. DETAILS:

Auditions will consist of readings from the script.

Rehearsals will be Sunday through Thursday evenings starting December 5.

Performances are January 21, 22, 28, and 29 at 7:30 p.m. as well as January 23 and 30 at 2 p.m.

At this time, SPCT does not require production staff, cast, crew or volunteers to be vaccinated for COVID-19. SPCT will continue to follow current health mandates regarding the wearing of masks. Should guidance change to no longer require masks, SPCT encourages all participants to wear masks during auditions, rehearsals and when offstage. If county health mandates and school policies allow, the cast will not be wearing masks during tech week or performances. As such, those joining the cast or crew must be comfortable being near others who are not wearing a mask. SPCT respects it is every individual’s responsibility to decide which activities and behaviors they feel comfortable with for themselves and their family.