Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Auditions

media release: Audition for a magical journey down the yellow brick road!

We're looking for talented performers of all ages to bring this adaptation of L. Frank Baum's timeless classic to life. Featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film, Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man, Auntie Em, Cowardly Lion, the Wicked Witch, the Wizard and all the characters that make Oz so enchanting.

Whether you're a seasoned performer or stepping on stage for the first time, this is your chance to shine in a production filled with adventure, music and family fun.

Roles available for adults, teens and youth (4th grade and above).

AUDITION DETAILS

Please prepare 32 bars of a song in the style of the show. It may be a song from The Wizard of Oz.

Bring your sheet music in a binder if you would like accompaniment. A Bluetooth speaker will also be available for those using audio recordings.

Please come to auditions prepared to move. And wear comfortable clothing, plus sneakers or jazz shoes.

Callbacks will be held on October 16 from 6 - 9 p.m.

Learn more about the plot and characters by downloading the "Event Brochure" at the bottom of this overview.

REHEARSAL DETAILS

Rehearsals begin on October 26.

Rehearsals will be held Sundays - Wednesday each week from 6 - 9 p.m. Depending on cast availability, additional rehearsals may be scheduled as needed to work on specific scenes, songs or dances.

After registering, those auditioning will be asked to fill out a Conflict Calendar to note any days during the rehearsal process that you are not available.

There will not be rehearsals on November 25 or December 22 - January 3.

TECH REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Tech Rehearsals begin Monday, January 12 through opening night. And will likely run until closer to 10 p.m.

Performances are:

January 16 at 7 p.m.

January 17 at 2 p.m.

January 18 at 2 p.m.

January 23 at 7 p.m.

January 24 at 2 p.m.

January 26 at 2 p.m.

There will be a brush-up rehearsal for all cast and crew the evening of January 21.

No conflicts are allowed during tech week or performances.

Questions? Contact the Production team at wizardofoz@sunprairiecivictheatre.com

THE WIZARD OF OZ is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www. concordtheatricals.com