Sun Prairie Elections Open House

media release: The city of Sun Prairie is excited to invite the community to our Election Open House on Tuesday, January 6 from 3:00-6:00 pm. The event will be held at City Hall, located at 300 East Main Street in Sun Prairie, and will serve as an opportunity for the public to observe and get familiar with our election equipment – including Badger Books, DS200 Tabulators and ExpressVote Machines. The Clerk’s office will be available to answer any questions about the process and equipment, and bilingual staff and volunteers will be available to provide Spanish and Hmong language services to attendees as needed.

“In a time when election misinformation is increasingly prevalent, it is more important than ever for our community to feel confident in the integrity of our democratic process,” said Megan Meyer, Deputy City Clerk. “This open house is a first-of-its-kind opportunity in our City to engage directly with the systems, history and safeguards that protect our right to vote. We take that responsibility seriously and are committed to fostering transparency, accessibility and trust, ensuring every voter feels informed, empowered and reassured.”

At this event, Sun Prairie residents will be able to verify or update their voter registration, helping to keep lines short and prevent last-minute stress come election day. In addition, to celebrate the importance and history of elections in Sun Prairie, there will also be a special exhibit of historic election materials available to view courtesy of the Sun Prairie Historic Library & Museum.

We are looking forward to inviting in Sun Prairie residents and members of surrounding communities who are interested in learning about election equipment in 2026.