press release: the 2020 Outdoor Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market will open May 2 and will run from 7:00am to 11:00am. Market will be setup near Cannery Square Park and will use portions of Market Street and Cannery Square. Market will feature local vendors offering local essential food items.

Due to COVID-19 the market organizers have moved to a drive/bike/walk thru market. All shoppers must enter the market from the south on Market Street. Organizers are also offering pre-orders via https://forms.gle/ oM4vykNFSDEL1k5w6. All pre-orders must be submitted by 6pm on Thursday, April 30. Pre-orders will be picked up directly from vendors and shoppers must pay vendors directly.

Vendors will be placed six (6) feet apart, vendors will use single use bags for purchased items. Staff and vendors will wear masks and gloves and encourage all shoppers to do the same. Organizers encourage shoppers to limit attendees to essential shoppers only. Shoppers are also encouraged to bring a list of items to keep shopping moving.

No sampling or product touching will be available. Vendors will handle all products. All items will be packaged to-go to enjoy at home. Each vendor will have wash stations, hand sanitizer and the market will offer a hand sanitization station for shoppers. As shoppers arrive to the market they will enter into the shopping line and will be asked to follow all social distancing rules established by Governor Evers.

Follow the market on Facebook and Instagram for weekly updates or changes or visit www.sunprairiemarket.com. The 2020 outdoor market is scheduled to run from May 2 to October 31 and will be on Market Street and around Cannery Square Park for all markets.