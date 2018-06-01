Sun Prairie Fest

Angell Park, Sun Prairie 300 Park St. , Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

press release: This year’s Sun Prairie Fest / Motors and Music Car and Bike Show will be June 1-2, at Angell Park in Sun Prairie.

Friday night is Country Night with Madison County taking the stage at 8 pm. $10 admission after 8 pm. The beer tent opens at 6 pm

10 am - 3 pm  Motors & Music Car Show 

10 am - 10 pm  Motors & Music Beer Tent 

11 am - 6 pm   Food Cart FRENZY

​1-3 pm  Last Open Road

3:30-5 pm  Reverend Raven ($15 Cover for 3 bands)

5:30 - 7:30 pm  Aaron Williams & the Hoodoo

8-10 pm  The Jimmys

Don't miss out on the food truck frenzy all day on Saturday.

608-333-5132
