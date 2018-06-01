Sun Prairie Fest
Angell Park, Sun Prairie 300 Park St. , Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
press release: This year’s Sun Prairie Fest / Motors and Music Car and Bike Show will be June 1-2, at Angell Park in Sun Prairie.
Friday night is Country Night with Madison County taking the stage at 8 pm. $10 admission after 8 pm. The beer tent opens at 6 pm
10 am - 3 pm Motors & Music Car Show
10 am - 10 pm Motors & Music Beer Tent
11 am - 6 pm Food Cart FRENZY
1-3 pm Last Open Road
3:30-5 pm Reverend Raven ($15 Cover for 3 bands)
5:30 - 7:30 pm Aaron Williams & the Hoodoo
8-10 pm The Jimmys
Don't miss out on the food truck frenzy all day on Saturday.