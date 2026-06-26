Sun Prairie: Food, Farms and Community

media release: From healthy soil to healthy communities, local food systems depend on sustainable growing practices and strong community partnerships. Have you ever wondered how food pantries get their food, or how compost is used to improve soil quality?

Join us for a free community event at Sun Prairie Public Library focused on sustainable farming, benefits of compost, and strategies for distributing local food to underserved communities. Through a series of mini presentations, attendees will learn how growing and distribution practices can strengthen our food system, reduce waste, and improve food access. After, there will be a guided tour of the Sun Prairie Community Garden located next to the library.

Thursday, July 9, 5:00–8:00 PM

Sun Prairie Public Library: 1350 Linnerud Dr, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Agenda

5:00–5:30 PM: Arrival, networking, and local snacks

5:30– 6:30 PM: Speaker presentations and Q&A

6:30–7:30 PM: Community garden and orchard tour

7:30 – 8:00 PM: Networking

This event is free and open to the public. Please RSVP by registering if you plan to attend so that we can have an accurate headcount for food.

Email samantha@sustaindane.org with any questions.

This event is hosted in partnership with Sustain Dane, the city of Sun Prairie, Green Box Compost, and the Sun Prairie Public Library. This program is part of a USDA grant that also includes the support of composting in schools, households, and city events.