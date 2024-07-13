Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum Building Centennial

media release: The Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum (SPHLM) is announcing a celebration on July 13, 2024 from 11:00 AM through 4:00 PM to recognize the centennial year of their facility at 115 E. Main St., Sun Prairie. The event will feature a special display on the building’s history, party games and food, tables representing area historical entities, and behind-the-scenes tours of the Museum’s archives. This free event is open to all.

The Museum is located on the site of Sun Prairie’s first settler home owned by Charles Bird. After the founding family left Sun Prairie, the home and its land were gifted to the then Village of Sun Prairie for use as a public library. When the home was deemed unsuitable for use as a library, it was replaced in 1924 with the current structure designed by local architect Alvan E. Small. This building served as the community’s first freestanding public library and accommodated meeting and office space for several local organizations. When the library relocated to the corner of Bird and Windsor Streets in 1967, the Museum was established and began hosting historical exhibits. Today the building welcomes thousands of Museum visitors throughout the year and serves as the centerpiece to the annual Fire & Lights Parade and Community Tree Lighting Event.

“This facility has served the community well for 100 years and continues to be a heartbeat of Downtown Sun Prairie,” said Museum Director Katie Scanlan. “What a great opportunity to highlight the importance of this building in Sun Prairie’s past, present, and future.”

If you would like to learn more about the event, please visit the calendar listing on the City of Sun Prairie website at www.cityofsunprairie.com or the Museum’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityOfSunPrairieMuseum. Questions can be directed to Museum staff at (608) 825-0837 or by email to museum@cityofsunprairie.com.