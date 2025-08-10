Sun Prairie Jazz Combo, Feestet

× Expand Kristin Shafel Feestet on a couch. Feestet

media release: The annual Lake Edge Jazz Concert returns for a 10th year! Note the new location (Lake Edge Park). We open with Feestet, a jazzy ensemble fronted by vocalist Helen Feest, followed by the Sun Prairie Jazz Combo.

Filipino food cart Kanto Fiesta and fish fry food truck Culinary Nirvana will be on hand with food and drink for purchase. Bring your own chair or blanket. A freewill offering benefits the Monona Grove Nursery School.

Organized by Lake Edge Lutheran Church. Info at lelc.org.