Sun Prairie JazzFest
Sun Prairie West High School 2850 Ironwood Drive, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
media release: The 2023 Festival will be on February 18 and will be a celebration of 30 years! We are excited to be a regional Essentially Ellington Festival once again. Join us for the evening concert featuring area high school bands and our guest clinicians.
2023 Clinicians
Jim Piela - alto saxophone
Lauren Sevian- baritone saxophone
Dan Wallach - alto/bari saxophone
Kellin Hanas - trumpet
Marty Robinson - trumpet
Steve Horne - trombone
Chris Rottmayer - piano
Reggie Thomas - piano
Rick Haydon - guitar
Katie Ernst - bass
Dave Hammond - drums
Participating Schools: Cambridge, Brookfield Central, Columbus, Concord, Fond du Lac, Middleton, Menomonee Falls, Mount Horeb, Sun Prairie, Waunakee, West DePere