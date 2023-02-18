Sun Prairie JazzFest

Buy Tickets

Sun Prairie West High School 2850 Ironwood Drive, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

media release: The 2023 Festival will be on February 18 and will be a celebration of 30 years!  We are excited to be a regional Essentially Ellington Festival once again. Join us for the evening concert featuring area high school bands and our guest clinicians.

2023 Clinicians

Jim Piela - alto saxophone

Lauren Sevian- baritone saxophone

Dan Wallach - alto/bari saxophone

Kellin Hanas - trumpet

Marty Robinson - trumpet

Steve Horne - trombone

Chris Rottmayer - piano

Reggie Thomas - piano

Rick Haydon - guitar

Katie Ernst - bass

Dave Hammond - drums

Participating Schools: Cambridge, Brookfield Central, Columbus, Concord, Fond du Lac, Middleton, Menomonee Falls, Mount Horeb, Sun Prairie, Waunakee, West DePere

Info

Sun Prairie West High School 2850 Ironwood Drive, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Music
608-834-6700
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Sun Prairie JazzFest - 2023-02-18 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sun Prairie JazzFest - 2023-02-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sun Prairie JazzFest - 2023-02-18 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sun Prairie JazzFest - 2023-02-18 19:00:00 ical