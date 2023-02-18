Sun Prairie JazzFest

media release: The 2023 Festival will be on February 18 and will be a celebration of 30 years! We are excited to be a regional Essentially Ellington Festival once again. Join us for the evening concert featuring area high school bands and our guest clinicians.

2023 Clinicians

Jim Piela - alto saxophone

Lauren Sevian- baritone saxophone

Dan Wallach - alto/bari saxophone

Kellin Hanas - trumpet

Marty Robinson - trumpet

Steve Horne - trombone

Chris Rottmayer - piano

Reggie Thomas - piano

Rick Haydon - guitar

Katie Ernst - bass

Dave Hammond - drums

Participating Schools: Cambridge, Brookfield Central, Columbus, Concord, Fond du Lac, Middleton, Menomonee Falls, Mount Horeb, Sun Prairie, Waunakee, West DePere