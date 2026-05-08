Sun Prairie Library Ribbon Cutting

media release: The Sun Prairie Public Library recently completed a 23-month expansion and renovation project, adding 28,000 square feet to the existing library. To celebrate this milestone achievement, we invite the community to join us for an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 29, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. with special guest speaker, Sam Helmick, president of the American Library Association.

Highlights of the project include the addition of a larger youth services area, a dedicated teen space, an aquarium, an outdoor amphitheater, a state-of-the-art makerspace, and an atrium. The building was recognized as a Dane County Climate Champion and is seeking LEED silver certification.

The renovation includes more accessible space for the adult collection, five study rooms, an updated holds and self-check-out space, a reconfigured Welcome Desk, a drive-up window and outdoor lockers for holds pick up, technology upgrades throughout, an expanded Friends of the Library Read Before Bookstore, and accessibility, furniture, and flooring enhancements to the Sun Prairie Media Center.

End-of-life mechanical systems were replaced with a geothermal HVAC, new roof with solar photovoltaic panels, a battery-energy-storage-system and microgrid, and LED lighting throughout. Sustainability features including bike racks, prairie gardens, and electric vehicle charging stations were also added

Although the construction itself began in June 2024, planning for the expansion began in earnest in 2018 with FEH Design. The process was community driven and started with an architectural analysis, with an advisory task force comprised of more than 50 residents. Between 2019 and 2022, the Sun Prairie Public Library held several engagement sessions open to the entire community which led to a conceptual design. The conceptual design was the basis for the final design.

The final design process began in 2023 along with a $3.5M capital campaign led by the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation. The capital campaign was successfully completed in 2025 and included several naming opportunities which can be found throughout the library.

“Library projects of this scale are a once in a generation project and reflect evolving public library services and response to community needs and growth,” said Svetha Hetzler, Sun Prairie Public Library director. “We went into this project with community aspirations, public library services, and sustainability in mind. These goals were the basis of the architectural design and construction. Throughout the process we have remained committed to our mission – to serve as an accessible central hub by supporting lifelong learning and literacy. Our vision is to serve as a dynamic, positive community force connecting all to the world of ideas, information, and discovery in a safe, welcoming space where everyone feels they belong, and this project reflects the library’s mission and vision today and for the next generation.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be hosted by the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation. Following the ceremony, attendees are invited to gather in the atrium and community room for refreshments and tour the new and renovated spaces. For more information visit www.sunlibfoundation.org/events.