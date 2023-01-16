Sun Prairie Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

media release: Sun Prairie will be honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by welcoming the community to a free event that will feature local Black and African American leaders speaking on what this day means to them. The event will take place on Monday, January 16 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Prairie Phoenix Academy - 220 Kroncke Dr Suite 100.

Black and African American leaders specific to Sun Prairie will share their experience as community leaders and how the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King have influenced them. A variety of speakers have been invited to reflect on their leadership style in the different facets they serve in such as politics, education, and social change throughout the community. A variety of commemorative activities will take place in addition to the speaker series.

Prairie Phoenix Academy’s Black Student Union will have a presence at the event as well as poetry readings from students and music from DJ Ree Manic. Dania Canon, local caterer, will provide soul food appetizers.

This event has been planned and sponsored by representatives from Sunshine Place, Sun Prairie Community Schools, Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, Sun Prairie Schools Department of Systemic Equity and Inclusion, and the City of Sun Prairie.

“It is very inspiring to be in a community where members are willing to come together and plan for how we can honor the impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Charlotte Kuchan, Program Specialist at Sunshine Place.

For event updates, please follow the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/538365424835822.