Sun Prairie Mural Festival

media release: Beginning June 18, nine local and national muralists will take to the streets to transform downtown Sun Prairie with a collection of giant murals commemorating the city’s artistic heritage. The grand reveal of the finished murals will play out during the inaugural Mural Fest from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 26, with additional events happening throughout the weekend.

“Mural Fest is a celebration of art, culture and community,” says Barbara Behling, tourism director of the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce. “Art has an indelible ability to connect history, identity and purpose. We’re excited to improve our downtown’s aesthetic with art inspired by Georgia O’Keeffe, our most famous resident, while also driving future events and community connections.”

As the birthplace of America’s most displayed female artist, Georgia O’Keeffe, Sun Prairie fosters a sense of pride and ownership in local art through this project. Converting the Washington Mills building’s north side into a vibrant collage of unique artwork not only beautifies downtown but also supports local businesses and boosts community engagement.

The building housing Washington Mills has its own historical connection to Sun Prairie, as it is credited for saving the community during the Great Depression when it was the Wisconsin Porcelain Company. Since then, the space surrounding the nearly 100-year-old building is home to farmers markets, car shows, concerts and more. Revolutionizing this space allows local art to serve as the backdrop for future social connections and establishes O’Keeffe as an integral part of Sun Prairie’s community identity.

“Our inaugural Mural Fest pays homage to Sun Prairie’s legacy as the birthplace of Georgia O’Keeffe, a pioneer of American modern art, and aims to uplift the unique artistic voices of local and national artists. I’m thrilled to have wonderful community support as we bring more public art to life,” says Lena Ugren, international muralist and artist; plus, founder of Urban Art Bloom, Inc. the non-profit organization spearheading the event.

The project began in 2024 when a call for design entries received 118 submissions from muralists around the country. Ugren and the Urban Art Bloom team got to work securing the wall, building a consortium of stakeholders and evaluating muralists. Nine muralists – each influenced by O’Keeffe – have since been selected to paint their design onto a 12’ x 16’ portion of the wall beginning June 18. Muralist are traveling to Sun Prairie from California, Virginia, Georgia and Michigan with the remaining five coming from Wisconsin. They represent a diverse cross-section of painting styles and backgrounds.

The June 26 Streets of Sun Prairie: Mural Fest Reveal Party is hosted by Downtown Sun Prairie in partnership with Urban Art Bloom and Visit Sun Prairie. Each of the featured muralists will be recognized from 5 to 8 p.m. Live entertainment, food vendors, music and hands-on art activities (community mural and GO-CART art cart) will host free activities during the festival to create a fun and family friendly environment.

The Bank of Sun Prairie is Mural Fest’s Presenting Sponsor with additional artists being sponsored by: Beans & Cream, Dewey Street Neighborhood, Hallman Lindsay Paints, Nowlan Law – Sun Prairie, Sun Prairie Education Foundation, Sun Prairie Lions Club, Sun Prairie Rotary Club and The Traveling Cheesehead.

The Wisconsin Tourism Administration’s Joint Effort Marketing grant has provided promotional support. The Sun Prairie Tourism Commission has also provided funding and area hotels have special Mural Fest rate!

Sun Prairie will feature additional community events before and after the festival, including:

Beyond O’Keeffe: Contemporary Artists in Wisconsin Art Exhibit at 110 S. Bristol St., June 9 to July 4

38th annual Strawberry Festival at the Colonial Club, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 21

Make Music Day across Sun Prairie from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 21

Musicians at the Mural Wall from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., including a community mural and Go-Cart art cart activities

Curator Talk Beyond O’Keeffe: Wisconsin Artists and Place, 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 27

Sun Prairie Pride Fest at Sun Prairie West High School, 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 28

Pride Fest Concert, featuring Grammy nominated artists Mary Lambert and Jennifer Knapp, 7 p.m. Sun Prairie West Performing Arts Center, June 28

Madison Night Mares O’Keeffe Night game, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 28th