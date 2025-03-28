Sun Prairie Police Chief Candidates Public Forum

media release: The city of Sun Prairie invites community members to participate in the selection process for the next chief of police by submitting questions for the upcoming public forum and attending the event on March 28, at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 300 E. Main St.

The Police and Fire Commission, responsible for hiring this position, is seeking community-submitted questions to help shape the forum discussion. Residents can submit their proposed questions online until March 25, at 11:59 p.m. Paper copies are available at City Hall, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and can be submitted at the front desk. It is important to note that all submitted questions will be reviewed and summarized to highlight common themes.

The public forum will serve as an opportunity for both finalists to respond to questions in the first 45 minutes, followed by 15 minutes reserved for candidates to engage with attendees. Those unable to attend in person can watch the live broadcast and recording via the Sun Prairie Media Center.

The two finalists in the recruitment process are Kurt Hallstrom, deputy chief of operations for the St. Paul Police Department, and Kevin Warych, commander of operations for the Green Bay Police Department.

Following the forum, members of the commission will reconvene to discuss next steps and make a final decision.

To submit questions, please go to https://form.jotform.com/250654422870153

To learn more about the Police and Fire Commission, please visit https://onboard.cityofsunprairie.com/board/4733