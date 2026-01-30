Sun Prairie Referendum Town Hall

media release: The city of Sun Prairie will host seven public town halls about the upcoming April 7 referendum. The sessions will include a presentation by city officials about the referendum and its impacts, as well as a Q&A session hosted by the city’s elected officials. An information session will be recorded and posted online for those unable to attend.

“This spring, Sun Prairie voters will see a referendum question on the ballot asking if they support a $3.95 million increase to the city’s property tax levy,” said Mayor Steve Stocker. “These town halls will allow us to share more details and communicate the city’s funding challenges with our community. It is our goal that residents feel well-informed before entering the voting booth on April 7.”

To accommodate as many city residents as possible, at least one session will be held in each district – hosted by that district’s elected officials. However, every town hall is open to any resident to attend, regardless of their district. Sessions will be held at the following dates and times:

District 1: Monday, 2/16 , 6:00-8:00 p.m. | City Hall Council Chambers | 300 E Main St

District 2: Thursday, 2/19 , 6:00-8:00 p.m. | McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club | 232 Windsor St

District 3: Wednesday, 3/4 , 6:00-8:00 p.m. | Sun Prairie Public Library Community Room | 1350 Linnerud Dr

District 4: Monday, 3/2 , 6:00-8:00 p.m. | Meadow View Elementary School Cafeteria | 200 N Grand Ave

City-Wide: Thursday, 2/26 , 10 a.m.-Noon | City Hall Council Chambers | 300 E Main St

Virtual, City-Wide: Monday, 3/9 , 6:00-8:00 p.m. | Zoom (link TBD)

Public Safety Town Hall: Monday, 3/16, 6:00-8:00 p.m. | Sun Prairie Fire Department Station 2 | 2598 W Main St

In the meantime, residents can visit www.cityofsunprairie.com/referendum and/or email refteam@cityofsunprairie.com to learn more about the referendum.