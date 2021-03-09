ONLINE: Sun Prairie Rotary Club

× Expand TJ Lambert/Stages Photography Author Vivian Probst

media release:Mar 09, 2021 7:15 AM: Award-Winning Author Shares What Fueled Her to Write "The Woman Who Forgot Who She Was"

Have you ever wondered who you really are? Vivian Probst’s new book The Woman Who Forgot Who She Was, was created from a dream the author had 20 years ago, March 10, 2000.

At the time the author was in complete despair over money. She explains, “That dream introduced me to the main character in the recently released Book One, Dissolving Her Despair, the first book in a five-volume series. As I continued to write I realized the underlying issue that I was facing was something else entirely, not money at all. What a surprise!”

Probst, a Wisconsin-based novelist and writer of several memoirs, is also a long-time linguist and champion of language skills. “Each of us has a unique life story that shapes our future and can inspire others,” she says.

Solving the Mystery

Since 2000 when Probst began writing stories, she says characters began to ‘show up’ and tell her what to do. Her previous books include the award-winning novel, Death by Roses and the love-affirming memoir, I Was a Yo-Yo Wife…Until I Learned THIS!

Since 1984, Probst has been a national consultant to the affordable housing industry and since 1991, President of TheoPRO Compliance & Consulting, Inc.

Now, this vivacious storyteller is putting the spotlight on an extraordinary mystery in her latest book –The Woman Who Forgot Who She Was. The story focuses on a brilliantly successful bank president who can manage other people’s finances but not her own. Deeply in debt, she banker faces public humiliation if her secret is discovered.

Writing her new book transformed Probst’s financial life through lessons she gained from her main character, Avery Victoria Spencer.