Sun Prairie Sustainability Fair

media release: The city of Sun Prairie is thrilled to announce its upcoming inaugural sustainability fair scheduled for Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wetmore Park, 555 North St. This free, family-friendly event provides the opportunity for attendees to engage with sustainable technologies, learn about key sustainability trends and connect with the overall theme of environmental stewardship.

The fair will highlight a variety of sustainability topics including energy efficiency, zero-waste practices, sustainable investing, native plantings and much more. Attendees will be able to connect with local organizations and resources to better understand everyday ways to pursue more environmentally conscious living.

“I am extremely excited to introduce Sun Prairie’s first sustainability fair and provide a hands-on experience for community members to learn about sustainability,” said Rose Daily, sustainability and resilience manager. “This event serves as an opportunity for community members, organizations, businesses and other entities to connect over a shared value of caring for our environment.”

The carbon-neutral and zero-waste event will feature interactive learning opportunities through activities such as an electrical vehicle (EV) showcase and ride-and-drive activity. A variety of vegan and vegetarian food options will be available from local vendors like JustVeggiez, Thailand in a Truck, and Jolly Frog. Attendees can expect to be entertained with a talented lineup of local artists including Sun Prairie Strummers, Quokka, Smart Cookie, and Kielyn Taylor.

A special unveiling of the new Wetmore Park mural will take place during the event. The mural, designed by Sun Prairie youth and painted by volunteers during Earth Month, will serve as a visual representation of the City’s commitment to advancing sustainability in the community. A brief ceremony will be held for the unveiling where city leadership and the artist will share public remarks.

The planning committee is excited to announce that Pellitteri Waste Systems will serve as the event’s Zero-Waste sponsor and Carbon Day EV Charging as the Electrification sponsor.

Businesses and organizations whose mission aligns with Sun Prairie’s sustainability values are invited to get involved as sponsors, vendors or exhibitors. Local businesses, nonprofits, school clubs, and community groups are especially encouraged to participate. Educational and demonstration booth spaces are available at no cost.

To learn more about the event and get involved, please visit www.cityofsunprairie.com/SunPrairieSustainabilityFair

About City of Sun Prairie

Sun Prairie is a vibrant and thriving community located in northeastern Dane County, just east of the City of Madison. The City of Sun Prairie has experienced strong population growth since its incorporation from a village to a city in 1958, undergoing a transformation from a relatively small community of less than 4,000 to an estimated 39,419 today.