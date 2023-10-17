Sun Prairie Winter Equipment Open House

media release: Community members, municipal operators, mechanics, and Department of Public Works staff are invited to an exclusive equipment open house designed to advance the adoption of best practices in snow and ice control. This will take place on Tuesday, October 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 201 S. Bristol Street, Sun Prairie, WI 53590.

This event will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to directly engage in discussions with professionals in the field, gaining valuable insights into current practices and exploring future strategies for their agencies. Through a hands-on show-and-tell presentation of winter maintenance equipment, participants will have the chance to see cutting-edge tools and techniques in action.

Wisconsin Salt Wise, a leading advocate for eco-friendly winter maintenance, is the event's co-sponsor. They have joined forces with several local partners, including University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, St. Louis County, United States Department of Agriculture Forest Products Laboratory, City of Oshkosh, St. Croix County, Western Technical College, and Jefferson County, to coordinate a total of eight equipment open houses this fall.

"Maintaining safe and efficient winter road conditions is a collective effort, and we're excited to showcase the latest equipment and strategies that will help our community thrive during the winter season,” said Ben John, Public Works Operations Manager.

To learn more about this event and the mission of Wisconsin Salt Wise, please visit www.wisaltwise.com.