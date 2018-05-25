Sun Speak, Space Junk

$15 ($12 adv.).

press release: On Friday, May 25, ALL is proud to feature a double bill of Sun Speak (Matt Gold on guitars and Nate Friedman on drums) and Space Junk (John Christensen on bass, Paul Dietrich on trumpet, and Louka Patenaude on guitar). Chicago-based duo Sun Speak’s careful balance of free improvisation and composition has been hailed by The Chicago Tribune as “study in craftsmanship and care,” while the Madison-based Space Junk brings together three of the area’s finest improvisors.