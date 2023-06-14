× Expand Elizabeth Wadium The band SunDance. SunDance (from left): Jeff Addison, Casey Day, Greg Matysik.

media release: Concerts at the Portage take place every Wednesday June - August, 6:30-8:30 PM, outdoors at the Portage VFW Post 1707 (inside if rain). Free show.

SunDance is a local Madison area band performing folk/rock/country covers by Crosby, Stills, Nash, Young, America, The Eagles, The Beatles, The Everlys, The Byrds, and many others. Band members include: Jeff Addison, Greg Matysik, Casey Day and Tom Herman.