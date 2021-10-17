× Expand Elizabeth Wadium The SunDance Band (left to right): Jeff Addison, Greg Matysik, Casey Day, Tom Herman.

media release: SunDance is a local Madison Area Band performing Folk /Rock/ Country covers by Crosby, Stills, Nash, Young, America, The Eagles, The Beatles, The Everlys, Simon and Garfunkel, The Byrds, and many others. SunDance will be at The Eplegaarden Orchard in Fitchburg, 2227 Fitchburg Road, on October 17, 2021, Sunday afternoon, 1:00 to 4:00 PM. Free outdoor performance.