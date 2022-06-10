× Expand Elizabeth Wadium SunDance (from left): Jeff Addison, Greg Matysik, Casey Day, Tom Herman.

press release: Music on Main concerts are sponsored by the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce (and member businesses), held every other Friday starting starting June 10 until August 19. Free show.

SunDance is a local Madison area band performing folk/rock/country covers by Crosby, Stills, Nash, Young, America, The Eagles, The Beatles, The Everlys, The Byrds, and many others. Band members include: Jeff Addison, Greg Matysik, Casey Day and Tom Herman.