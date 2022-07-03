SunDance
to
Sprouting Acres, Cambridge 1746 State Highway 73, Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523
×
Elizabeth Wadium
The SunDance Band (left to right): Jeff Addison, Greg Matysik, Casey Day, Tom Herman.
media release: SunDance is a local Madison area band performing folk/rock/country covers by Crosby, Stills, Nash, Young, America, The Eagles, The Beatles, The Everlys, The Byrds, and many others. Band members include: Jeff Addison, Greg Matysik, Casey Day and Tom Herman.
Info
Sprouting Acres, Cambridge 1746 State Highway 73, Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523
Music