SunDance
to
Century School Park, Verona 309 W. Verona Ave., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
×
Elizabeth Wadium
The band SunDance.
SunDance (from left): Jeff Addison, Casey Day, Greg Matysik.
media release: The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce has generously sponsored the annual Concert in the Park series since it's inception in 2009 and we look forward to continuing this tradition! All shows are free and take place from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m.
Info
Century School Park, Verona 309 W. Verona Ave., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Music