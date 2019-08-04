press release: The Madison Area Youth Chamber Orchestra is a summer chamber ensemble for high school and college students directed by conductor Mikko Utevsky and concertmaster Thalia Coombs. The orchestra will present a free concert featuring the world premiere of Un sueño aplazado by Brianna Ware, which chronicles the emotional arc of a migrant's journey from Central America to the United States. The program will also feature Haydn's final symphony, Wagner's intimate Siegfried Idyll, and Barber's beloved Adagio for Strings.

MAYCO is made possible in part by a grant from the Madison Arts Commission, with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board.

This performance is part of the Sunday Afternoon Live at the Chazen concert series, sponsored by the Chazen Museum of Art. It will take place in the Mead Witter Lobby of the museum, NOT Gallery 3 of the Elvehjem building. Special thanks to Kato Perlman, whose leading gift sustains this concert series.