press release: Bach Around the Clock will present a one-hour preview concert at the Chazen Museum on the Sunday Afternoon Live from the Chazen series, on March 4 at 12:30 pm. Three BATC ensembles will perform, including School of Music faculty, students from the Suzuki Strings of Madison, and members of the Madison Symphony.

Sunday Afternoon Live at the Chazen concerts begin at 12:30 p.m. All concerts are free and open to the public, however seating is limited. Chazen Museum of Art members may call 608-263-2246 to reserve seating the week before the concert. Unclaimed seats are released at 12:20.

To listen to the concert live on the Internet, simply go to www.Chazen.wisc.edu on the day of the concert and click on Sunday Afternoon Live at the Chazen.