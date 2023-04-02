× Expand Ryan Berndt A close-up of Sean Kleve. Sean Kleve

media release: Sean Kleve presents selections from Bach's Well Tempered Clavier Bk. 1, performed on harpsichord, and Violin Sonatas and Partitas, performed on marimba, Sunday, Apr. 2 at 12:30 p.m. in the Mead Witter Lobby of the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave.

Capacity is limited and registration is required.

IMPORTANT EVENT DETAILS

Attendance is limited and tickets are required to attend Sunday Afternoon Live in-person. Please arrive by 12:15 pm to find your seat, or your tickets may be forfeited to walk-in guests.

Unable to join us live at the Chazen Museum of Art? A video of this performance will be live streamed on the Chazen Museum of Art Facebook page. No registration is required for streaming from home.

A very special thank you to Dr. Kato Perlman, whose leading generosity helps make the Sunday Afternoon Live program possible.