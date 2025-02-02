media release: Join us in the Chazen Lobby for an incredible concert featuring one of the most vibrant and engaging quartets of its generation, the Griffon String Quartet!

Roy Meyer, violin

Alex Norris, violin

Oryann Tsaig, viola

Jesse Nummelin, cello

Program

Beethoven's String Quartet No. 14 in C-sharp minor and Ginastera's String Quartet No. 1.

About the Ensemble

One of the most vibrant and engaging quartets of its generation, the Griffon String Quartet was formed in the fall of 2018 as a collaboration led by Midsummer’s Music. GSQ enriches the lives of children and adults throughout northeast Wisconsin through concerts, workshops, and music education outreach. The extraordinary musicians, who have performed with orchestras and ensembles around the globe, are equally dedicated to music education and inspiring the next generation of music lovers. Each member of the Griffon String Quartet has advanced degrees and significant professional experience, both as educators and performers, and they have been recognized for “their youthful vigor, which is absolutely infectious!”

Media appearances as an ensemble and as individuals include WBDK Radio, Green Bay’s CBS Local 5 TV, and film credits include Amazon Prime’s Mozart in the Jungle. Based in Door County – known for its rich sailing traditions – the Griffon String Quartet takes its name from the 17th century Great Lakes sailing vessel Le Griffon.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

IMPORTANT EVENT DETAILS

Attendance is limited and tickets are required for a seat in the Sunday Afternoon Live audience section. Please arrive by 12:15 pm to find your seat, or your tickets may be forfeited to walk-in guests. Running late? Simply e-mail jprey@chazen.wisc.edu for us to hold your spot!

The Chazen Lobby will remain open to the public during the concert. Museum goers without tickets may still enjoy the concert from our café tables or while exploring the galleries.

Unable to join us live at the Chazen Museum of Art? A video of this performance will be live streamed on the Chazen Museum of Art Facebook page. No registration is required for streaming from home.