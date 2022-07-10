press release: Join us for a jazzy Sunday Afternoon Live at the Chazen with a performance by Louka Patenaude & Paul Hastil!

I Left My Heart . . . works by Kayla Bauer is a love letter to San Francisco, in which a relationship unfolds through photographs and objects. Bauer's Panczenko Prize exhibition in the Garfield Galleries is on view through July 17.

To salute the closing of the exhibition, Sunday Afternoon Live will feature a jazz performance by Louka Patenaude (jazz guitar) and Paul Hastil (Fender Rhodes) on July 10th at 12:30 pm.

This concert will occur in the Chazen Museum of Art Mead Witter Lobby and virtually with the help of Audio for the Arts!

Program: TBD

About Louka Patenaude: Louka is a veteran of the Madison music scene, is a performing guitarist, teacher, recording studio artist, songwriter and composer. As a professional teacher, his career goes back almost 20 years. He has appeared on many recordings and has toured throughout the Midwest, Europe and Pacific Asia.

While studying anthropology at UW-Madison (B.S., 2000), Patenaude studied guitar and music theory with Roger Brotherhood and jazz performance in Professor Richard Davis’s Black Music Ensemble. During this time he began teaching and performing professionally with many of Madison’s best jazz artists. He is currently a faculty member of Madison Music Makers, which provides music instruction to low-income students.

About Paul Hastil: Over the past twenty years, keyboardist/composer Paul Hastil has performed with many talented jazz musicians on the scene in the Madison area. These have included Doc DeHaven, Gerri DiMaggio, Ray Rideout as well as those players newer to the scene, including Paul Dietrich, Alison Margaret, Ben Ferris, and Tony Barber. For ten years he was a member of the New Breed Trio with bassist Nick Moran and drummer Michael Brenneis which hosted a weekly jam session at the Cardinal Bar and, more recently, at the North Street Cabaret. He is a regular participant in the Isthmus Jazz Festival and has performed at the Telluride Jazz Festival and the Montava Music Festival in Montava, Italy. He has performed with Archie Shepp, Frank Morgan, Sheila Jordan, and David Binney.

Attendance is limited and tickets are required to attend Sunday Afternoon Live in-person. Please arrive by 12:15 pm to find your seat, or your tickets may be forfeited to walk-in guests.

Because this program is in the lobby, guests will be able to purchase beverages from the Chazen Cafe to enjoy during the performance.

Unable to join us live at the Chazen Museum of Art? A video of this performance will be live streamed on the Chazen Museum of Art Facebook page. No registration is required for streaming from home.