press release: Sunday Afternoon Live at the Chazen is a monthly music concert performed in the museum's Brittingham Gallery III on the first Sunday of every month. The June concert features Wen-Lei Gu, solo violin and Anthony Padilla, piano

Sunday Afternoon Live at the Chazen concerts begin at 12:30 p.m. All concerts are free and open to the public, however seating is limited. Chazen Museum of Art members may call 608-263-2246 to reserve seating the week before the concert. Unclaimed seats are released at 12:20.

To listen to the concert live on the Internet, simply go to www.Chazen.wisc.edu on the day of the concert and click on Sunday Afternoon Live at the Chazen.