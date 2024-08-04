media release: Join us in the Chazen Lobby for an incredible concert. Attendance is limited and tickets are required for a seat in the Sunday Afternoon Live audience section. Please arrive by 12:15 pm to find your seat, or your tickets may be forfeited to walk-in guests. Running late? Simply e-mail jprey@chazen.wisc.edu for us to hold your spot!

The Chazen Lobby will remain open to the public during the concert. Museum goers without tickets may still enjoy the concert from our café tables or while exploring the galleries.

Unable to join us live at the Chazen Museum of Art? A video of this performance will be live streamed on the Chazen Museum of Art Facebook page. No registration is required for streaming from home.

Aug. 4 features Kite Quartet:

Maynie Bradley, violin

Vinicius Sant'Ana, violin

Kayla Patrick, viola

James Waldo, cello

PROGRAM:

Sweeter than wine by Ken Benshoof

I. Souvenir

II. Postscript

Sunjata's Time for String Quartet by Lassana Diabaté

I.Sumaworo

II.Sogolon

III.Nana Triban

IV.Bala Faseke

V.Bara kala ta

Five Folksongs in Counterpoint for String Quartet by Florence Price

I.Calvary. Adagio vigoroso

II.Clementine. Tempo moderato

III.Drink to me only with Thine eyes. Andante cantabile

IV.Shortnin' Bread. Allegro

V.Swing Low, Sweet Chariot. Andantino

The Kite Quartet, a new and vibrant string quartet based in Madison, Wisconsin, brings a fresh breeze to the classical music scene. Comprising Maynie Bradley and Vinicius Sant’Ana on violins, Kayla Patrick on viola, and James Waldo on cello, the ensemble captivates audiences with a blend of classical masterpieces and contemporary works. Known for their energetic presence, the Kite Quartet is dedicated to expanding the boundaries of traditional string quartet music.