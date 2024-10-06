Louka Patenaude & Anders Svanoe

media release: Nordic Utopia? African Americans in the 20th Century, features Kirsten Malone's photographs of Denmark’s jazz scene, documenting the journeys of artists during their time abroad. Inspired by this exhibition, Louka Patenaude and and Anders Svanoe will bring jazz to the museum with a jazz guitar & saxophone duo on Sunday, October 6, at 12:30 p.m.

About Louka Patenaude:

Louka Patenaude, a veteran of the Madison music scene, is a performing guitarist, teacher, recording studio artist, songwriter and composer. As a professional teacher, his career goes back almost 20 years. He has appeared on many recordings and has toured throughout the Midwest, Europe and Pacific Asia.

While studying anthropology at UW-Madison (B.S., 2000), Patenaude studied guitar and music theory with Roger Brotherhood and jazz performance in Professor Richard Davis’s Black Music Ensemble. During this time he began teaching and performing professionally with many of Madison’s best jazz artists. He is currently a faculty member of Madison Music Makers, which provides music instruction to low-income students.

Since 2002, he has performed on guitar with jazz artist and historian Ben Sidran and his group, including four residencies at the Cafe Central in Madrid, the Montreal Jazz Fest in 2010 and an annual summer-long performance in Madison. He also appears on the CD releases, Nick’s Bump (2004) and Cien Noches (2008), which featured Patenaude’s composition, “A Room in the Desert.”

About Anders Svanoe:

Playing mainly the baritone, but also the soprano, alto, tenor saxophones, Anders Svanoe got his start in music taking piano lessons, singing in church choirs and playing saxophone in the public school band. In 1991 Anders graduated from Luther College and in 1994 he completed his Masters Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In the mid 1990s Anders studied with Frank Morgan while Frank lived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Frank taught me everything about the saxophone, especially the importance of sound. Another key component to Anders’ post-graduate education was his meetings with multi-instrumentalist and composer Roscoe Mitchell. Since 2001 Anders has played and recorded with Roscoe in various contexts ranging from duos to large ensembles.

As a member of the Transatlantic Art Ensemble, The Roscoe Mitchell Big Band, and a guest with Roscoe Mitchell’s Note Factory, Anders has performed with a “who’s-who” in the jazz/contemporary improvised music scene: Evan Parker, Corey Wilkes, Craig Taborn, Philipp Wachsmann, Jaribu Shahid, Barry Guy, Tani Tabbal, Paul Lytton, Vijay Iyer, Ari Brown, Mwata Bowden, Spencer Barefield, Gerald Cleaver and many others.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

IMPORTANT EVENT DETAILS

Attendance is limited and tickets are required to attend Sunday Afternoon Live in-person. Please arrive by 12:15 pm to find your seat, or your tickets may be forfeited to walk-in guests.

Because this program is in the lobby, guests will be able to purchase beverages from the Chazen Cafe to enjoy during the performance.

Unable to join us live at the Chazen Museum of Art? A video of this performance will be live streamed on the Chazen Museum of Art Facebook page. No registration is required for streaming from home.