media release: Join us for a special presentation of Sunday Afternoon Live as we partner with Violins of Hope-Wisconsin for a performance that draws inspiration from a collection of resilient instruments that were owned and played during the Holocaust. UW–Madison School of Music graduate students and recent alums will play these restored instruments in a concert that pays tribute to their former owners, Jewish musicians during the Holocaust, and underscores themes of courage and survival.

Following the concert, attendees will have the opportunity to view Violins of Hope instruments with Chazen Museum Guides in the museum’s Chen Family Study Room.

A related talk by professor emerita Teryl Dobbs on “Experiencing Music in the Holocaust” will take place on Saturday, November 8th at 5p.m. More details can be found here.

This performance is presented in partnership with Violins of Hope - Wisconsin, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO) and supported by the Office of the Chancellor.

Musicians

Carolyn Van De Velde - Violin Performance Candidate DMA Class of 2027 (This recital fulfills a DMA requirement for Carolyn Van De Velde)

Janet Lyu - Violin Performance Candidate DMA Class of 2027

Chantel Charis - Violin Performance Candidate DMA Class of 2026

Sahada Buckley - Masters in Violin Performance Class of 2023

Dr. Kayla Patrick - Viola Performance Class of 2024

Dr. Melissa Snell - Viola Performance Class of 2025

Zou Zou Robidoux- Masters in Cello Performance Class of 2025

Dr. Aaron Fried - Cello Performance DMA Class of 2025

Program

Chapter 1

Victor Ullman - String Quartet No. 3, Op. 46

I. Allegro moderato

II. Presto

Hans Krasa - Tánec for String Trio

Gideon Klein - String Trio

I. Allegro

II. Lento (Variation on a Moravian Song)

III. Molto vivace

Chapter 2

Rosy Wertheim - String Quartet

I. Allegro Con Molto

II. Intermezzo

III. Allegro Energico

Dick Kattenburg - Escapades for Two Violins

I. Intrada

II. Romance

III. Rumba

Chapter 3

Aaron Fried - Glezele Vayn Medley

Cover photo courtesy of Violins of Hope

IMPORTANT EVENT DETAILS

The Chazen Lobby will remain open to the public during the concert.

Please arrive by 12:15 pm, as seating is limited and registration is required for a spot in the Sunday Afternoon Live audience section. Chazen staff will be checking in guests at both entrance doors according to last name. You will not need to show a printed ticket.

Museum goers who did not register in advance may still enjoy the concert from our café tables or while exploring the galleries. Any audience section seating open after 12:15 pm is open to walk-in guests.

Food and drink are available for purchase at the Chazen Café.