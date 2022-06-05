press release: The Prometheus Trio, featuring Stefanie Jacob (piano), Scott Tisdel (cello), and Margot Schwartz (violin), performs their blend of classical chamber music that both challenges and excites the performers and audiences, creating an unforgettable experience for all.

This concert will occur in Gallery 3 of the Elvehjem Building and virtually with the help of Audio for the Arts!

Program:

Trio in F Major, Hob. XV: 37 (ca. 1766), Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)

Adagio; Allegro molto; Menuet

Círculo, Op. 91 (1942), Joaquin Turina (1882-1949)

Amanecer: Lento--Andantino; Mediodía: Allegretto quasi Andantino; Crepusculo: Allegro vivace

INTERMISSION

Trio in C Minor, Op. 101 (1887), Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Allegro energico; Presto non assai; Andante grazioso; Allegro molto

-------------------------------------------------------------------

IMPORTANT EVENT DETAILS

The Elvehjem is part of a multi-building campus project to evaluate and repair the exterior envelopes of several campus buildings. Temporary construction fencing has been installed, and the Elvehjem building will be accessed via the Chazen building only until semi-permanent fencing and canopies are installed in June.

To attend the April concert, enter the Chazen building and follow the signs and floor markings to Gallery III. After the concert, exit the Elvehjem building the same way in reverse.

Attendance is limited and tickets are required to attend Sunday Afternoon Live in-person. Please arrive by 12:15 pm to find your seat, or your tickets may be forfeited to walk-in guests.

Unable to join us live at the Chazen Museum of Art? A video of this performance will be live streamed on the Chazen Museum of Art Facebook page. No registration is required for streaming from home.

Thank you to Dr. Kato Perlman, whose leading generosity has made this program possible.