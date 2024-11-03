× Expand Ryan Berndt A close-up of Sean Kleve. Sean Kleve

media release: Join us in the Chazen Lobby for an incredible concert featuring percussionist, composer, conductor, harpsichordist and marimbist, Sean Kleve.

Program: Coming soon!

A bout Sean Kleve

Percussionist, composer, conductor, and harpsichordist Sean Kleve is the founder of Madison, Wisconsin’s premier experimental percussion ensemble, Clocks in Motion. The group is dedicated to performing new and classic works for percussion instruments while promoting and supporting the education and future of new music.

Not only known for his performances of contemporary music, Sean has also been successful in the orchestral field. Sean can be heard on the debut recording by the Chamber Orchestra of New York and has also performed with the Cleveland Chamber Symphony, the Dubuque Symphony, the Beloit-Janesville Symphony Orchestra, the Youngstown Symphony, and the Erie Philharmonic. In addition, Sean is a substitute percussionist with the Madison Symphony Orchestra and the Madison Chamber Orchestra.

As a long-time performer of Bach on modern and non-traditional instruments, Sean recently dove into the wide world of harpsichord and historical performance. Sean’s particular interests center upon an understanding of figured bass improvisation, historical tuning, the music of J.S. Bach, and early Italian Baroque music from the 17th century. Sean performs solo recitals and chamber works on the harpsichord. He was a participant at the 2022 Madison Bach Musicians Summer Workshop and is the owner of an Italian Cristofori/Ferrini Harpsichord built by David Sutherland in 1984. Sean’s principal harpsichord teachers are Trevor Stephenson and Jason Moy.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Sean completed his Bachelor of Music degree in Percussion Performance at Baldwin-Wallace University and his Master of Music degree at the Manhattan School of Music. Sean completed his Doctor of Musical Arts degree in classical percussion with a minor in music theory at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2014. Sean commissioned five new experimental compositions and professionally recorded the pieces for his doctoral project. Sean was a recipient of the Paul Collins Fellowship (2010-2013), which is awarded to outstanding graduate performance majors and determined by a committee of performance faculty. Sean’s principal teachers include Anthony Di Sanza, Duncan Patton, Chris Lamb, Steve Schick, She-e Wu, and Josh Ryan.

Sean lives in Madison, Wisconsin with his wife, two kids, two dogs, and a massive board game collection. Sean maintains a small private teaching studio of pianists, harpsichordists, and percussionists of all ages.

IMPORTANT EVENT DETAILS

Attendance is limited and tickets are required for a seat in the Sunday Afternoon Live audience section. Please arrive by 12:15 pm to find your seat, or your tickets may be forfeited to walk-in guests. Running late? Simply e-mail jprey@chazen.wisc.edu for us to hold your spot!

The Chazen Lobby will remain open to the public during the concert. Museum goers without tickets may still enjoy the concert from our café tables or while exploring the galleries.

Unable to join us live at the Chazen Museum of Art? A video of this performance will be live streamed on the Chazen Museum of Art Facebook page. No registration is required for streaming from home.