Join us in the Chazen Lobby for an incredible concert by the violin ensemble, Sonora Strings!

Sonora Strings Artistic Director: Paran Amirinazari

Pianist: Aubrie Jacobsen

Suzuki Strings of Madison Director: Diana Popowycz

Violinists:

Milo Burns

Sofía Chacón

Dominica Costanzo-Adkins

Felicity Ejercito

Sierra Ejercito

Lydia Elwert

Sophia Harrison

Aimika Ketilson

Siena LaMartina-Kuersten

Charlie Merrel-Van Sickle

Sage Rinehart

Lola Rumpf

Hayley Stevens

Brooke Von Bergen

River Young

Program

Coming soon!

About the Ensemble

Sonora Strings is the elite touring arm of the Suzuki Strings of Madison, Wisconsin.

For decades, Suzuki Strings of Madison has provided quality, comprehensive musical instruction to children of all ages, through the violin. Over the past 24 years, Sonora Strings has offered the academy‘s advanced students adventurous performing experiences including Costa Rica, Washington DC, Vancouver and Toronto Canada, Puerto Rico and beyond. Just this past January, Sonora String’s San Diego tour included performances on the top deck of the USS Midway, a full day of masterclasses, rehearsals and gala concert at San Diego State University, and participation in Balboa Park’s weekly Sunday Spreckels Organ Pavilion recitals. Closer to home, the ensemble has been fortunate to appear with Madison’s Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society and at Milwaukee Art Museum, Stoughton Opera House, Overture Hall and our own Sunday Afternoon Live at the Chazen.

IMPORTANT EVENT DETAILS

Attendance is limited and reservations are required for a seat in the Sunday Afternoon Live audience section. Your name on the reservation is all you will need to check in for the concert, you do not need a printed ticket.

Please arrive by 12:15 pm to find your seat, or your tickets may be forfeited to walk-in guests. Running late? Simply e-mail jprey@chazen.wisc.edu for us to hold your spot!

The Chazen Lobby will remain open to the public during the concert. Museum goers without tickets may still enjoy the concert from our café tables or while exploring the galleries.

Unable to join us live at the Chazen Museum of Art? A video of this performance will be live streamed on the Chazen Museum of Art Facebook page. No registration is required for streaming from home.